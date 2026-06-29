Samsung, SK Hynix, Micron sued over alleged price-fixing of RAM

Legal action

Plaintiffs seek treble damages and injunctive relief

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit are seeking injunctive relief to "remedy the ongoing effects of defendants' unlawful and anticompetitive conduct," along with treble damages, litigation costs, and legal fees. They also argue that no new competitor can easily enter this market due to high costs of setting up a DRAM fabrication plant ($15 billion-$20 billion) and years required for construction. The complaint states that when these three firms restrict supply, no outsider can expand output to undercut them.