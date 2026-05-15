Samsung to face 45,000 employee strike delaying AI chip production Business May 15, 2026

Samsung is about to face its biggest-ever workers' strike, with 45,000 employees planning to walk out for 18 days starting May 21.

This move could seriously slow down production of the AI chips powering everything from NVIDIA's tech to Tesla's cars.

JPMorgan says Samsung might lose between $14 billion and $20.79 billion in lost operating profit and $3 billion in sales if things drag on.