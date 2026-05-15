Samsung to face 45,000 employee strike delaying AI chip production
Samsung is about to face its biggest-ever workers' strike, with 45,000 employees planning to walk out for 18 days starting May 21.
This move could seriously slow down production of the AI chips powering everything from NVIDIA's tech to Tesla's cars.
JPMorgan says Samsung might lose between $14 billion and $20.79 billion in lost operating profit and $3 billion in sales if things drag on.
Union leader Choi Seung-ho decries disparities
The main issue: huge gaps in bonuses.
Memory chip workers were offered massive payouts, over six times their annual salary, while others got much less.
Union leader Choi Seung-ho called this a blow to fairness and motivation across teams.
Strike could disrupt AI hardware supply
If the strike lasts, shipments of GPUs could be delayed, server costs might rise, and global AI hardware supply chains could get messy fast, especially since no one else can quickly fill Samsung's shoes right now.