Samsung to spend $1.5B on semiconductor testing plant in Vietnam

Samsung Electronics plans to invest $1.5 billion in Vietnam to establish a semiconductor testing plant. The facility, which will be the first of its kind for Samsung in the country, is expected to start operations by November 2027. The move comes as part of efforts to mitigate a global shortage of memory chips driven by rising demand from artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

Strategic expansion Plant to produce legacy chips The new plant, which is already under construction in an industrial park 60km north of Hanoi, will focus on producing legacy chips. These mature memory chips are not as critical for AI supply chains but are still in high demand. This is because major manufacturers are shifting their production capabilities toward AI chips. The facility will have the capacity to produce 153.3 billion gigabits (Gb) of DRAM and another 255.6 billion Gb of NAND memory chips annually.

Future prospects Potential 2nd factory in the works The investment in the new plant was approved by Vietnamese authorities in March. Samsung plans to reinvest any profits from this project, up to about $2.5 billion, into a potential second factory. This would further increase their production capacity and solidify their presence in the region's semiconductor market. The company is already the largest foreign investor in Vietnam with over $23 billion invested over decades across various facilities.

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