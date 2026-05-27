Samsung union approves deal offering ₹3cr bonus per chip worker

Samsung Electronics ' largest union has approved a compensation deal, averting a potential strike that could have disrupted the global chip supply chain. The agreement comes after tumultuous negotiations in recent weeks and will give chip workers an average bonus of around $340,000 (roughly ₹3 crore) The decision was backed by nearly 74% of union members, according to reports.

Strike averted Deal averts major strike The deal has averted what could have been a damaging strike for Samsung and the tech industry. The South Korean giant is the world's largest supplier of memory chips used in everything from smartphones to electric vehicles and AI data center servers powering services like ChatGPT. Memory chip shortages have already driven prices sharply higher in recent months, with disruptions at Samsung potentially worsening the situation.

Profit sharing Workers demand larger share of profits The tensions between management and labor reflect growing demands from workers for a larger share of the profits that companies like Samsung and SK Hynix are reaping from a global AI infrastructure boom. Samsung is on track to become one of the world's most profitable companies this year, with its semiconductor division posting a staggering 48-fold jump in profit for Q1.

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