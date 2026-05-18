Samsung Electronics' union ‌will go ‌on ‌strike ⁠as planned

Samsung Electronics ' union has said in a statement that it will proceed with its planned strike despite a local court partially granting the company's request for an injunction. The union added that it respects the court order requiring it to ensure the strike doesn't disrupt operations. The union previously warned it would mobilize its over 40,000 members for a strike beginning May 21 if management fails to meet its demands, which include a significant performance bonus and related compensation improvements.

Scenario Pay negotiations to avert looming strike Samsung Electronics and its South Korean labor union are resuming pay negotiations, in a last-ditch effort to avert a looming strike. The talks come after the first round of government-mediated negotiations over pay and bonus schemes collapsed earlier this month. The potential strike poses a major threat to South Korea's economy as Samsung accounts for nearly a quarter of the country's exports.

Economic impact South Korean government officials express fears South Korean government officials, including the prime minister and finance minister, have expressed their fears of a strike. They believe it could pose a major threat to economic growth, exports, and financial markets. President Lee Jae Myung stressed on social media that corporate management rights should be respected as much as labor rights in South Korea's free-market economy.

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Emergency meeting Emergency meeting to address the looming strike South Korea's Prime Minister Kim Min-seok convened an emergency meeting on Sunday to address the looming strike. The government is reportedly considering emergency arbitration, which would temporarily ban industrial actions such as strikes for 30 days. He warned that even a single day of halted operations at Samsung's semiconductor plant could result in losses exceeding $660 million. He further noted that any interruption in production could take months to recover, with overall damages potentially reaching tens of billions of dollars.

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Negotiation challenges Union's stance and customer concerns The union has maintained its position against arbitration pressure and a pay deal if the company proposes a less favorable one. After last week's negotiation collapse, Samsung's chip division executives urged the union not to strike, citing concerns from hard-won semiconductor customers such as NVIDIA. Some customers even hinted at temporarily halting shipments during a strike due to quality assurance issues.