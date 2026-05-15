Samsung workers in South Korea start 18-day strike May 21 Business May 15, 2026

Samsung Electronics workers in South Korea are gearing up for an 18-day strike from May 21, after talks with the company over pay and bonuses broke down.

Even though Samsung offered to keep talking, the union says the strike is on unless their demands are met.

The news made Samsung's stock drop nearly 6% on Friday as investors worry about possible delays and production hiccups.