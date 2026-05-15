Samsung workers in South Korea start 18-day strike May 21
Business
Samsung Electronics workers in South Korea are gearing up for an 18-day strike from May 21, after talks with the company over pay and bonuses broke down.
Even though Samsung offered to keep talking, the union says the strike is on unless their demands are met.
The news made Samsung's stock drop nearly 6% on Friday as investors worry about possible delays and production hiccups.
Over 50,000 could join Samsung strike
This isn't just a workplace dispute: more than 50,000 workers could join in, frustrated by bonus differences compared to rival SK Hynix.
Analysts warn the walkout could cost Samsung billions and disrupt global chip supplies.
The government is urging both sides to resolve things quickly, saying a long strike could hit South Korea's economy hard.