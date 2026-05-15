Samsung workers plan May 21-June 7 strike over AI profits

Union seeks uncapped 15% bonuses

The union wants bonuses equal to 15% of annual operating profits and no cap on payouts, hoping to cash in on the AI wave.

Samsung isn't budging, offering only a small bump and warning that bigger payouts could hurt future investments.

If the strike goes ahead, rival chipmakers like SK Hynix might get a leg up in the race for high-demand AI chips.

The South Korean government is urging both sides to sort things out before it hits exports and prices for everyday tech gear.