Samsung workers plan May 21-June 7 strike over AI profits
Samsung workers are planning a strike from May 21 to June 7, 2026, after talks with management broke down.
They're pushing for bigger bonuses, pointing to Samsung's booming profits from AI chip sales.
Since Samsung makes chips for everything from smartphones to AI systems, even a short production stop could mess with global gadget supplies and shake up South Korea's economy.
Union seeks uncapped 15% bonuses
The union wants bonuses equal to 15% of annual operating profits and no cap on payouts, hoping to cash in on the AI wave.
Samsung isn't budging, offering only a small bump and warning that bigger payouts could hurt future investments.
If the strike goes ahead, rival chipmakers like SK Hynix might get a leg up in the race for high-demand AI chips.
The South Korean government is urging both sides to sort things out before it hits exports and prices for everyday tech gear.