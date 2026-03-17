Samsung workers' strike threat could disrupt global chip supply

Samsung Electronics ' largest workers' union has threatened to disrupt chip production. The move comes as members vote on a strike plan scheduled for May. If executed, this could severely impact global semiconductor supplies. The union is demanding better pay and bonuses, claiming that they are not benefitting from the booming chip industry.

Supply chain impact Global semiconductor supply issues may worsen A strike at Samsung, the world's largest memory chip maker, could further exacerbate global semiconductor supply issues. These problems are already being felt due to high demand from artificial intelligence data center operations. This has resulted in reduced supplies for industries such as automotive, computing, and smartphones. Choi Seung-ho, head of the Samsung Electronics Labor Union (SELU), said he expects production disruption during this period.

Voting process Voting process for strike plan The voting process for the strike plan is open until Wednesday, with about 90,000 unionized workers from Samsung's South Korean workforce of 125,000 eligible to cast their votes. If an agreement isn't reached, the workers plan to strike for 18 days starting May 21. This could affect nearly half of the output at Samsung's massive semiconductor complex in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul.

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Company response Production halt could damage customer trust, says Samsung A Samsung official said production halts caused by "even a single strike" could damage trust with customers and take years to recover. The company has acknowledged the possibility of such disruptions. However, a spokesperson for the tech giant said they would continue to engage in dialogue with employees "in a sincere manner."

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