Samtel Avionics, Japan's BULL sign MOU to tackle space debris
Indian defense electronics and avionics company based in Gurugram Samtel Avionics is joining forces with Japan's BULL Co. Ltd. to help clear out space debris: basically, all the leftover junk orbiting Earth.
They have just signed an agreement to combine their technology: BULL brings its passive Post-Mission Disposal (PMD) technology, while Samtel provides active Space Debris Removal Vehicle (DRV) technology.
Puneet Kaura calls MOU landmark
The plan is to explore potential opportunities to attach BULL's passive PMD device to existing space debris, and will assess technical, commercial, and regulatory requirements.
Both companies say this move is key for protecting the global space economy.
Samtel Avionics Managing Director and CEO Puneet Kaura said, "This is a landmark MOU for us. Space debris is an increasing challenge for the sustainable development of the global space economy."