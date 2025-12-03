Why San Francisco has sued US processed food giants

In a landmark move, San Francisco has become the first city in the US to sue food manufacturers over ultra-processed foods (UPFs). The lawsuit, filed by City Attorney David Chiu, names 10 corporations that produce some of America's most popular food items. These range from chicken nuggets and frozen pizzas to potato chips and sugary breakfast cereals.

Health concerns Ultra-processed foods: A health crisis in disguise UPFs are industrially made food products containing ingredients not typically found in home kitchens. These include the preservatives, flavor enhancers, artificial colors, and emulsifiers, with little to no whole food content. More than 70% of the US food supply is made up of ultra-processed foods. A recent review found that UPFs are linked to harm in every major organ system of the human body and pose a serious threat to global health.

Legal Lawsuit seeks damages for healthcare costs The San Francisco lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for the costs that cities and counties incur in treating residents whose health has been harmed by ultra-processed food. The city accuses the companies of "unfair and deceptive acts" in their marketing and selling practices, arguing that these violate California's unfair competition law and public nuisance statute. The defendants include the Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Kraft Heinz Company, Post Holdings, and Mondelez International among others.