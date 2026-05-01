SanDisk posts $5.95B revenue, $23.41 per share on AI demand

SanDisk announces $6B share buyback

SanDisk is feeling confident, predicting even higher sales and profits for the next quarter, again beating Wall Street's forecasts.

But even with all this good news, the stock dropped 6% after-hours (after briefly rising).

To keep things steady, SanDisk announced a massive $6 billion share buyback program.

CEO David Goeckeler said its long-term contracts are designed to help keep finances on track, no matter how the memory chip market shifts.