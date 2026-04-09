Sanjay Khanna named BPCL chairman and MD through May 2029
Business
Sanjay Khanna just took over as chairman and managing director of Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) starting April 9, 2026, and will lead the company until his retirement in May 2029.
He has a solid background: graduated in chemical engineering from NIT Tiruchirapalli and holds a postgraduate degree in finance from the University of Mumbai.
BPCL veteran Khanna plans ₹75,000 cr
Khanna brings over 30 years of experience at BPCL, having been a part of setting up new units at major refineries across India.
He also played a role in commissioning the Kochi Refinery's major petrochemical project and now plans to steer BPCL through a ₹75,000 crore investment push over the next five years, with a huge chunk going into expanding the Bina Petrochemical and Refinery Expansion Project.