Sanjay Khanna named BPCL chairman and MD through May 2029

BPCL veteran Khanna plans ₹75,000 cr

Khanna brings over 30 years of experience at BPCL, having been a part of setting up new units at major refineries across India.

He also played a role in commissioning the Kochi Refinery's major petrochemical project and now plans to steer BPCL through a ₹75,000 crore investment push over the next five years, with a huge chunk going into expanding the Bina Petrochemical and Refinery Expansion Project.