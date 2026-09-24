Sanofi Healthcare India buys 15.19% stake in Sanofi India
Business
Sanofi Healthcare India just picked up a 15.19% stake in Sanofi India for ₹1,068.20 crore, buying 35 lakh shares at ₹3,052 each on the NSE.
This move shows Sanofi's steady commitment to India, a market they've been part of for nearly 70 years.
Hoechst GmbH reduces stake to 45.17%
At the same time, Hoechst GmbH (another group company) sold the same number of shares, dropping its holding from 60.37% to 45.17%.
Even with this switch-up, the total promoter ownership didn't change.
Investors seemed happy with the new setup: Sanofi India's shares closed almost 3% higher at ₹3,138.