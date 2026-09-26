Santa Fe jury says Meta misled New Mexicans about data
A Santa Fe jury says Meta Platforms misled people in New Mexico about how their personal data was handled.
The verdict, announced Friday, September 25, 2026, comes from a lawsuit claiming Meta didn't clearly tell users what it was doing with their information or how it moderated content.
It's another addition to Meta's growing list of legal troubles over privacy.
Tied to Facebook's Cambridge Analytica scandal
This case ties back to the Cambridge Analytica mess, when millions of Facebook users' data got scooped up without permission and used in efforts to profile voters.
The lawsuit argued that Meta wasn't up front with New Mexicans about its role in that scandal and similar situations.
Meta faces $16.7B settlement, youth ruling
New Mexico isn't alone: Meta has faced other big cases this year, including a massive $16.7 billion settlement (though not with New Mexico) and a separate jury ruling over youth safety issues.
All eyes are on how the company handles user data going forward.