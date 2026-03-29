Sarvam AI launches Chanakya to deliver secure AI for government
Sarvam AI just rolled out Chanakya, a new vertical focused on using artificial intelligence to solve major national problems.
After a year in the works, Chanakya is now offering secure, full-stack AI solutions designed for places that need extra reliability: think government and strategic sectors that can't use public cloud services.
Sarvam AI unveils Sarvam-30B and Sarvam-105B
Chanakya comes with new AI models (Sarvam-30B and Sarvam-105B) that work in 22 Indian languages. There are also tools like Sarvam Vision for reading text from images, Sarvam Dub for translations, and even smart glasses called Sarvam Kaze.
The team has launched the Indus beta app too. Looking ahead, Sarvam AI is talking to big names like NVIDIA and HCLTech about raising up to $300 million to grow further.
Vivek Raghavan says company is B2B
Co-founder Vivek Raghavan says they're all-in on helping businesses and government agencies adopt AI:
Raghavan said the company is primarily focused on enterprises and governments and follows a largely B2B approach rather than consumer-facing products.
So if you're thinking of personal apps or chatbots—this one's more about powering institutions behind the scenes.