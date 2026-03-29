Sarvam AI launches Chanakya to deliver secure AI for government

Sarvam AI unveils Sarvam-30B and Sarvam-105B

Chanakya comes with new AI models (Sarvam-30B and Sarvam-105B) that work in 22 Indian languages. There are also tools like Sarvam Vision for reading text from images, Sarvam Dub for translations, and even smart glasses called Sarvam Kaze.

The team has launched the Indus beta app too. Looking ahead, Sarvam AI is talking to big names like NVIDIA and HCLTech about raising up to $300 million to grow further.