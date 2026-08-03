Sarvam AI nears ₹700cr funding led by NVIDIA

The Sarvam AI board has approved the issuance of 20,244 Series B preference shares and seven equity shares at an issue price of ₹3,44,570 each. This is to raise ₹698 crore or $74 million.

NVIDIA will lead the round with an investment of ₹238 crore ($25 million), followed by Glade Brook Capital which will invest ₹190.3 crore ($20 million).