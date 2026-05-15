Sarvam AI's Vivek Raghavan calls data in motion startup game-changer
Sarvam AI's Vivek Raghavan just highlighted why "data in motion" (that's real-time usage data from people actually interacting with AI) is a game-changer for startups.
Speaking at TiE Delhi NCR India Innovation Day 2026, he said this kind of live feedback helps startups improve their products and really understand what users want.
Startups need users for real-time data
Raghavan pointed out that "data at rest" (like info from public sources) isn't special anymore since everyone has access to it.
He also mentioned synthetic data made by AI, but said it doesn't reflect real-world usage like "data in motion" does.
For startups to get ahead, they need enough users so they can actually collect this valuable, real-time data. Otherwise, they risk falling behind in the fast-moving AI world.