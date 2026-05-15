Sarvam AI's Vivek Raghavan calls data in motion startup game-changer

Startups need users for real-time data

Raghavan pointed out that "data at rest" (like info from public sources) isn't special anymore since everyone has access to it.

He also mentioned synthetic data made by AI, but said it doesn't reflect real-world usage like "data in motion" does.

For startups to get ahead, they need enough users so they can actually collect this valuable, real-time data. Otherwise, they risk falling behind in the fast-moving AI world.