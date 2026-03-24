Sauces and dressings brand Veeba files for ₹1,600 crore IPO
Veeba, the brand behind those popular sauces and dressings, is heading for a big IPO, hoping to raise up to $200 million.
The deal mixes new shares with some existing investors cashing out, and top advisors like Axis Capital and Jefferies are on board.
Veeba reported ₹1,030 crore (about $110 million) in revenue for the financial year ended March 31, 2025
Founded by Viraj Bahl in Delhi, Veeba manufactures and markets sauces, condiments, syrups and beverages.
They manufacture and market food and beverage products globally under a portfolio of brands.
Veeba reported revenue of ₹1,030 crore (about $110 million) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.
Veeba's IPO comes at a hot moment
Veeba's paid-up capital is ₹8.96 crore.
Their IPO comes at a hot moment: Indian companies have raised about $2.5 billion through IPOs so far this year, compared with roughly $22 billion in all of 2025.
Veeba looks set to add more flavor to that trend!