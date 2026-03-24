Sauces and dressings brand Veeba files for ₹1,600 crore IPO Business Mar 24, 2026

Veeba, the brand behind those popular sauces and dressings, is heading for a big IPO, hoping to raise up to $200 million.

The deal mixes new shares with some existing investors cashing out, and top advisors like Axis Capital and Jefferies are on board.