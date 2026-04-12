Saudi Arabia restarts east-west oil pipeline after Iran-linked attacks
Saudi Arabia has restarted its East-West oil pipeline after its throughput was disrupted by attacks linked to the Iran conflict.
The energy ministry says things are back to normal, with about 7 million barrels flowing daily.
While no one was directly blamed, Saudi officials say they stopped missiles and drones coming from Iran.
Saudi pipeline steadies global oil supplies
This pipeline is a major backup route for Saudi oil exports, especially when the Strait of Hormuz gets blocked.
The attacks had cut output by hundreds of thousands of barrels a day, but Saudi teams boosted production elsewhere and worked fast on repairs.
Officials say getting the pipeline running again helps keep global oil supplies steady, even as tensions in the region continue and peace talks struggle to make progress.