Savy Infra's ₹70cr IPO opens on July 21: Details here
Savy Infra and Logistics is opening its IPO on July 21, aiming to raise nearly ₹70 crore by selling shares priced between ₹114-₹120 each.
The offer wraps up quickly, closing on July 23, and will be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.
What's the issue for?
Funds from this IPO will help Savy Infra boost its working capital and support general business growth.
Shares are set aside for different groups: retail investors get at least 19.39 lakh shares, with separate allocations for institutional buyers and others.
Unistone Capital is managing the process, while Maashitla Securities handles registration—making sure everything runs smoothly behind the scenes.