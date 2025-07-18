LTIMindtree's Q1 revenue hits $1.153B, net profit up 12.6%

The company now works with 741 active clients—404 of them bring in over $1 million each year, and 14 contribute more than $50 million. Their team keeps growing too, with nearly 84,000 professionals and an impressive utilization rate of 88%.

Major deals and prestigious awards

LTIMindtree landed some major deals this quarter, like an AI transformation for a global agribusiness giant and modernizing tech for a European bank.

They've also picked up awards from Microsoft for "Diversity in Security" and have been Google's "Partner of the Year for Manufacturing" two years running—proof they're making waves in digital innovation and inclusion.