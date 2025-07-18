Next Article
Who are the biggest winners on Nifty 50 this week?
Wipro and Bajaj Finance kicked off the week as the biggest winners on the Nifty 50, with Wipro's stock jumping 2.69% to ₹267.60 and Bajaj Finance up 0.91% at ₹931.70 by Friday morning.
Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, and UltraTech Cement also saw some positive action.
Wipro and Bajaj Finance focus on shareholder returns
Wipro's net profit for 2025 climbed to ₹13,192.60 crore even though revenue dipped slightly from last quarter; they've also made their latest earnings press conference available online for anyone curious about their strategy.
Over at Bajaj Finance, a strong return on net worth (17.2%) and a recent bonus share issue (4:1 ratio) show they're focused on rewarding shareholders—even in a tough market.