Who are the biggest winners on Nifty 50 this week?

Wipro and Bajaj Finance focus on shareholder returns

Wipro's net profit for 2025 climbed to ₹13,192.60 crore even though revenue dipped slightly from last quarter; they've also made their latest earnings press conference available online for anyone curious about their strategy.

Over at Bajaj Finance, a strong return on net worth (17.2%) and a recent bonus share issue (4:1 ratio) show they're focused on rewarding shareholders—even in a tough market.