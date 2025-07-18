Next Article
Sensex tanks 550 points on Axis Bank's disappointing earnings
Markets had a rough Friday as the Sensex slid 550.32 points to 81,708.92 and Nifty fell 135.45 points to close just under 25,000.
The main culprit? Axis Bank's latest earnings missed expectations, with profits down 3% for the June quarter—sending its shares tumbling over 6%.
This hit banking and IT stocks especially hard.
Foreign investors keep selling, volatility index rises
Foreign investors kept up their selling streak, offloading nearly ₹3,700 crore in shares on Thursday alone. That's been the trend all month.
Meanwhile, a rise in India's volatility index showed investors are feeling nervous.
Global markets weren't much help either—negative trends from Japan and South Korea plus strong US economic data have made everyone cautious about what comes next.