Cochin Shipyard's Q1 profit up 37% but stock falls 2%
Cochin Shipyard's stock slipped 2.12% on Friday, landing at ₹1,872—even though the company posted a big 37% revenue boost last quarter.
This growth came mostly from ship repairs, while shipbuilding actually slowed down.
For the year, overall revenue climbed 26% and profits edged up to ₹827 crore.
Rising costs make investors wary
Even with solid earnings and steady dividends (including a final payout of ₹2.25 per share), investors are wary.
The reason? Profits took a hit from rising costs—EBITDA dropped nearly 8%, and profit margins shrank sharply as subcontracting expenses more than doubled.
So while Cochin Shipyard is still in the NIFTY MIDCAP150 club, cost pressures are making people cautious about what's next.