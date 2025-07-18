Cochin Shipyard's Q1 profit up 37% but stock falls 2%

Rising costs make investors wary

Even with solid earnings and steady dividends (including a final payout of ₹2.25 per share), investors are wary.

The reason? Profits took a hit from rising costs—EBITDA dropped nearly 8%, and profit margins shrank sharply as subcontracting expenses more than doubled.

So while Cochin Shipyard is still in the NIFTY MIDCAP150 club, cost pressures are making people cautious about what's next.