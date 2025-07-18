Next Article
ICICI Bank gives away 71,031 shares to employees
ICICI Bank just handed out 71,031 equity shares to its employees through its 2022 Stock Unit Scheme.
Each share is worth ₹2, and the move is all about making employees feel more invested in the bank's future and success.
Allotment follows strict governance steps set by the board
The allotment—greenlit by two Executive Directors on July 18, 2025—follows strict governance steps set by the Board.
Giving employees actual shares isn't just a finance thing; it's meant to keep top talent around and build a real sense of ownership across the team.