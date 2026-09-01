SB Energy files US IPO backed by SoftBank OpenAI NVIDIA
SB Energy, a team-up between SoftBank, OpenAI, and NVIDIA, is going public soon. They have filed for an IPO in the US and plan to list on Nasdaq under SBE.
While the exact numbers are not out yet, The Wall Street Journal reported that SB Energy could seek to raise between $5 billion and $7 billion and start trading this month.
SB Energy reports $3.2B net loss
SB Energy is all in on building AI data centers, even though these projects have not made money yet.
Their bold investments led to a $3.2 billion net loss in early 2026.
CEO Rich Hossfeld says working with NVIDIA helps with funding and making these ambitious projects happen.
NVIDIA $105B funds OpenAI Ohio center
Just last month, NVIDIA committed $105 billion to fund an OpenAI data center in Ohio that SB Energy will build.
The company relies heavily on OpenAI as both a tenant and equity investor, which brings risks like possible community pushback or slower-than-expected AI growth that could impact its future plans.