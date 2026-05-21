SBI branch services likely affected from May 23 to 26
Business
Heads up if you bank with SBI: SBI branch services will be affected from May 23-26, 2026, with weekend holidays on May 23-24 and a two-day strike on May 25-26 likely to disrupt branch operations.
This is because of back-to-back weekend holidays, a two-day employee strike on May 25-26 over issues like hiring gaps and pensions, plus Eid holidays in some states right after.
If you need anything done at a branch, it's smart to sort it out before the break.
SBI digital services remain unaffected
The good news: SBI's digital services like net banking, UPI, and ATMs will keep running as usual.
So while in-person help might be off for a bit, you can still manage your money online or at an ATM without any hiccups.