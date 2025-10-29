SBI Card introduces new 1% fee for education payments Business Oct 29, 2025

Starting November 1, 2025, SBI Card users will see a 1% fee on education payments made through third-party apps.

Wallet top-ups over ₹1,000 will also get hit with a 1% charge on the loaded amount.

If you pay schools or colleges directly on their official sites or at POS terminals, you're in the clear—no extra fee.