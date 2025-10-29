Next Article
SBI Card introduces new 1% fee for education payments
Starting November 1, 2025, SBI Card users will see a 1% fee on education payments made through third-party apps.
Wallet top-ups over ₹1,000 will also get hit with a 1% charge on the loaded amount.
If you pay schools or colleges directly on their official sites or at POS terminals, you're in the clear—no extra fee.
Old charges remain unchanged
Old charges aren't going anywhere: cash payments (₹250), cheque payments (₹200), and dishonored payment fees (2%, minimum ₹500) all stick around.
ATM cash advances still cost 2.5% (minimum ₹500), and replacement card fees range from ₹100 to ₹250—or up to ₹1,500 if you have an Aurum card.
Late payment fees will still depend on the amount owed
Late payment fees are still based on how much you owe, with no fee for amounts up to ₹500, and ranging from ₹400 to ₹1,300 for higher amounts.