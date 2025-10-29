How Kotak Equity Savings Fund has performed since inception
Thinking about investing but want something reliable?
The Kotak Equity Savings Fund, launched in 2014, has turned ₹10,000 into nearly ₹30,000 by October 2025—thanks to a solid 10.3% annual growth rate.
With assets now at ₹8,782 crore, it's become a choice for many looking for balanced returns.
Check out returns of the fund in last 3 years
Over the last three years, this fund delivered 13.12% yearly returns.
Its five-year average is also strong at 12.88%, so it's been pretty consistent if you're after steady growth rather than wild swings.
What does the fund invest in?
It mixes things up with about two-thirds in stocks (like SBI and Bharti Airtel), some in debt and cash for stability, and uses smart strategies to manage risk (Sharpe ratio of 1.02).
Basically: you get growth potential without taking on too much stress.
Want a balanced investment? Consider this fund
If you want both capital appreciation and some peace of mind—without needing a ton to start (just ₹100 minimum)—this hybrid fund could be worth a look.
It's built for those who like their investments balanced and not too bumpy.