How Kotak Equity Savings Fund has performed since inception

Thinking about investing but want something reliable? The Kotak Equity Savings Fund, launched in 2014, has turned ₹10,000 into nearly ₹30,000 by October 2025—thanks to a solid 10.3% annual growth rate. With assets now at ₹8,782 crore, it's become a choice for many looking for balanced returns.

Check out returns of the fund in last 3 years Over the last three years, this fund delivered 13.12% yearly returns.

Its five-year average is also strong at 12.88%, so it's been pretty consistent if you're after steady growth rather than wild swings.

What does the fund invest in? It mixes things up with about two-thirds in stocks (like SBI and Bharti Airtel), some in debt and cash for stability, and uses smart strategies to manage risk (Sharpe ratio of 1.02).

Basically: you get growth potential without taking on too much stress.