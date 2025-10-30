SBI Card announces major fee changes starting November 1

SBI Card has announced a revision in its fee structure, effective from November 1, 2025. The new changes will see a transaction fee of 1% levied on certain transactions. This includes education-related payments made through third-party apps and wallet loads exceeding ₹1,000. The changes are part of SBI Card's updated fee structure.

Transaction fee No fee if payment is made directly to institution As per SBI Card's notification, a 1% transaction fee will be applicable on education-related payments made through third-party apps. The charge will apply to payments made to schools, colleges, and other educational institutions via aggregators or payment apps. However, no fee will be charged if the payment is made directly to the institution through its official website or Point-of-Sale (POS) terminals on campus.

Digital transactions Charge on wallet load transactions exceeding ₹1,000 The revised fee structure also includes a 1% charge on wallet load transactions exceeding ₹1,000. This means that every time you load more than ₹1,000 into your digital wallet balance, a small fee of 1% will be deducted from the loaded amount. For example, if you load ₹2,000 into a wallet now it will incur a charge of ₹20.

Additional charges Other fees included in SBI Card's revised fee structure SBI Card's fee structure includes a cash payment fee of ₹250, a dishonor fee of 2% on dishonored payments (minimum ₹500), and a cheque payment fee of ₹200. The cash advance fee at domestic and international ATMs is 2.5% of the transaction amount (minimum ₹500).