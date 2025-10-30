Shaily Engineering crashes 13% on Dr. Reddy's delay news

Shaily's big healthcare bet

Shaily has been betting big on healthcare, with that segment now making up 31% of its revenue—the contribution of the healthcare segment to the overall revenue mix has doubled to 31%—thanks to major investments in production for Semaglutide pens (used in diabetes care).

They've poured ₹125 crore into boosting capacity by 25 million pens, with the expansion wrapping up soon.