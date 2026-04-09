SBI overtakes ICICI Bank as India's 2nd-largest by market value

Most top Indian banks lose value

Despite the tough environment, SBI was projected to have more resilient net interest margins, something Nomura highlighted in an April 5 report.

Most banks saw their value drop (18 of the top 20), mainly because of Middle East tensions and foreign investors selling off $10.8 billion in Indian stocks by March 18.

IDBI Bank was hit hardest, losing over 40% of its value, while HDFC Bank still leads but also faced a big dip after its part-time chairman stepped down over ethical issues.