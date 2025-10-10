Next Article
SBI to conduct maintenance on October 11: Check timings
Heads up: State Bank of India (SBI) is scheduling a maintenance activity on October 11.
From 1:10am to 2:10am you won't be able to use SBI UPI, IMPS, YONO, Internet Banking, NEFT, or RTGS.
If you need to make any important transactions, it's best to get them done before or after this window.
What to do during the downtime?
SBI suggests using ATMs and UPI Lite while their main services are down.
If you have urgent payments, keep some cash handy or use another bank account just in case.
This follows a recent tech glitch on October 8 that briefly affected UPI—SBI got things running again by evening.