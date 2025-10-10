SBI to conduct maintenance on October 11: Check timings Business Oct 10, 2025

Heads up: State Bank of India (SBI) is scheduling a maintenance activity on October 11.

From 1:10am to 2:10am you won't be able to use SBI UPI, IMPS, YONO, Internet Banking, NEFT, or RTGS.

If you need to make any important transactions, it's best to get them done before or after this window.