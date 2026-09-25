SBI waives ATM charges nationwide on September 28, 29, 30
Business
SBI is making things a bit easier during the upcoming bank strike by dropping ATM transaction charges nationwide on September 28, 29, and 30.
So if you need cash, you can use any ATM for free on those days.
While SBI branches will technically stay open, it's a good idea to wrap up any important in-person banking before the strike kicks in.
SBI urges digital banking
SBI is nudging its customers to use digital options (think mobile banking, internet banking, or even WhatsApp banking) while the strike is on.
You can also stick with UPI, IMPS, NEFT, or RTGS for your transactions.
Plus, just so basic services keep running smoothly, the government has told public banks and rural banks to stay open this Sunday, September 27.