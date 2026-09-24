SBI warns customers of 3-day nationwide strike from Sept 28-30
Business
SBI is asking its customers to finish their banking before a big three-day nationwide strike from September 28-30.
UFBU claims to represent 90% of the banking workforce, as unions push for a five-day workweek.
During the strike, SBI suggests using ATMs or digital options like YONO, UPI, and internet banking.
Banks open Sunday for last-minute needs
Banks will remain open on the Sunday just before the strike for any last-minute needs.
The proposed nationwide bank strike from September 28-30 is also joining in.
Expect some banking delays across India: SBI has apologized for any hassle and thanked customers for understanding.