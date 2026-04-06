SC orders time-bound probe into Anil Ambani's alleged financial irregularities
What's the story
The Supreme Court of India has ordered a time-bound, fair, and transparent investigation into alleged financial irregularities linked to the Reliance Anil Ambani Group (RAAG). The order came while hearing a public interest litigation filed by activist EAS Sarma on March 23. A bench led by the Chief Justice Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, took note of status reports submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Investigation
ED flags suspicious 'Project Help' in report
The ED informed the court that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed on February 12, 2026, to probe several cases linked to RAAG. The SIT comprises senior ED officials, forensic experts, and representatives from banks. The agency's report said investigations have started in eight cases with several documents already seized. It also flagged a suspicious Project Help, under which insolvency proceedings were allegedly initiated through unrelated lenders.
Ongoing cases
CBI investigating possible collusion with financial institutions
The CBI, in its submission, claimed seven cases are under active investigation, including five recent FIRs. It flagged a suspected wrongful loss of ₹2,223 crore in one case alone, with total claims across cases amounting to approximately ₹73,006 crore. The agency is also probing the role of public servants and possible collusion with financial institutions.
Court's directive
Solicitor General assures court of completing investigation within 4 weeks
The SC stressed the need for coordinated efforts by senior officials of both agencies to uncover any irregularities, illegal acts, or collusion. However, it clarified that it was not expressing any opinion on the merits of the allegations. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the bench that all efforts shall be made to complete the investigation within four weeks.
Cooperation mandate
Regulatory bodies, financial institutions ordered to cooperate
The court has also directed all regulatory bodies, financial institutions, as well as authorities to fully cooperate with the ED. It warned that any delay/resistance must be reported back to the court. The matter has been posted for further hearing on April 30, 2026.