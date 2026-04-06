SC orders time-bound probe into Anil Ambani's alleged financial irregularities

The Supreme Court of India has ordered a time-bound, fair, and transparent investigation into alleged financial irregularities linked to the Reliance Anil Ambani Group (RAAG). The order came while hearing a public interest litigation filed by activist EAS Sarma on March 23. A bench led by the Chief Justice Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, took note of status reports submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) .

Investigation ED flags suspicious 'Project Help' in report The ED informed the court that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed on February 12, 2026, to probe several cases linked to RAAG. The SIT comprises senior ED officials, forensic experts, and representatives from banks. The agency's report said investigations have started in eight cases with several documents already seized. It also flagged a suspicious Project Help, under which insolvency proceedings were allegedly initiated through unrelated lenders.

Ongoing cases CBI investigating possible collusion with financial institutions The CBI, in its submission, claimed seven cases are under active investigation, including five recent FIRs. It flagged a suspected wrongful loss of ₹2,223 crore in one case alone, with total claims across cases amounting to approximately ₹73,006 crore. The agency is also probing the role of public servants and possible collusion with financial institutions.

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Court's directive Solicitor General assures court of completing investigation within 4 weeks The SC stressed the need for coordinated efforts by senior officials of both agencies to uncover any irregularities, illegal acts, or collusion. However, it clarified that it was not expressing any opinion on the merits of the allegations. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the bench that all efforts shall be made to complete the investigation within four weeks.

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