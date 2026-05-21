Scapia raises $63 million to expand AI features and grow users

Scapia to hire engineers, data scientists

The new funds will help Scapia hire more engineers and data scientists, roll out visual AI tools, and explore products like temporary travel loans.

After seeing eightfold growth last year (thanks mainly to a huge jump in hotel bookings), they're eyeing even bigger things, especially with India's Gen Z, who are expected to grow from $32 billion in FY24 to $102 billion by 2030.

Founder Anil Goteti says there's "There's a large opportunity to scale the business into a larger customer base."