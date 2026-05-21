Scapia raises $63 million to expand AI features and grow users
Travel fintech startup Scapia just scored $63 million in fresh funding, led by General Catalyst with backing from Peak XV Partners and Z47.
Their plan? Use the cash to grow their user base and level up their AI-powered features.
Scapia blends travel booking with financial perks (think co-branded credit cards from Federal Bank and Bank of Baroda) so users get more out of every trip.
Scapia to hire engineers, data scientists
The new funds will help Scapia hire more engineers and data scientists, roll out visual AI tools, and explore products like temporary travel loans.
After seeing eightfold growth last year (thanks mainly to a huge jump in hotel bookings), they're eyeing even bigger things, especially with India's Gen Z, who are expected to grow from $32 billion in FY24 to $102 billion by 2030.
Founder Anil Goteti says there's "There's a large opportunity to scale the business into a larger customer base."