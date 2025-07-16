Schneider Electric eyes $1 billion Temasek stake

The joint venture was set up in 2020 by merging Schneider's India units with Larsen & Toubro's electrical business. While Temasek is exploring options like selling to Schneider, other investors, or even an IPO, Schneider seems keen on a direct purchase.

India's M&A activity is on the rise

India's mergers and acquisitions scene is buzzing—deal volume jumped 16% last year.

Even if Temasek exits here, they're not leaving India; they're planning to invest up to $10 billion more over the next three years in digital tech, green energy, and healthcare.

So if you're interested in big money moves or India's growth story, this one's worth a look.