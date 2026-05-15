SEBI allows indebted InvITs to borrow more for asset upgrades

SEBI restricts refinancing, tightens project disclosures

If an InvIT owes more than 49% of its asset value, it can now refinance only the main part of existing loans (not interest or fees), and only if those loans were used for SEBI-approved reasons.

Plus, InvITs have to share more details about their project companies in annual reports and follow new rules if they want to sell, merge, or start fresh with these ventures.

This update builds on earlier tweaks from April aimed at making things smoother for India's infrastructure scene.