SEBI allows portfolio managers to use ETFs and index funds
SEBI just rolled out fresh rules for portfolio managers in India, giving them a lot more flexibility.
Now, they can put your money into mutual funds like ETFs and index funds, with a minimum investment of ₹25 lakh and fees capped at 1% of your assets.
The goal? To open up smarter and more diverse investment options.
SEBI allows overseas investments and derivatives
Portfolio managers can now invest in foreign stocks, global mutual funds, and overseas ETFs, so your investments aren't stuck just in India.
They're also allowed to put up to 10% of your portfolio into certain unlisted debt securities.
Plus, there's more room for trading in exchange-traded derivatives (up to 1.25 times your assets), and independent fund managers can now help manage client portfolios alongside registered portfolio managers.
Overall, it's all about giving investors a wider playing field and more choices.