SEBI and CBDT relax onboarding rules for FPIs in India

FPIs need only list signatory name

Now, FPIs only need to list their authorized signatory's name on the application form; no extra documents are needed.

If they don't have a mobile or landline number for that person, they can simply use their own contact information.

For countries without a taxpayer ID system, "0000000000" works as a placeholder, and if signatory IDs aren't available, just using the FPI registration number is fine.

The goal: make investing in India less of a hassle.