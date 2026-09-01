SEBI approves Gaja Capital India Fund V for 10 years
Business
Gaja Alternative Asset Management just got SEBI's go-ahead for its latest venture, Gaja Capital India Fund V.
This new fund falls under Category II AIF and is set to run for 10 years, with a chance to extend by two more years if needed.
It's all part of Gaja's bigger plan to grow and launch fresh investment opportunities.
Gaja will directly manage Fund V
Gaja will manage the fund directly, and this approval comes less than a week after their stock market debut, a pretty big moment for them.
Both moves show Gaja is serious about making a mark in the alternative investment space and focusing on steady, long-term growth.