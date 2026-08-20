SEBI bars JPMorgan unit from markets over alleged manipulation

The SEBI order alleged that Copthall and Mansi Share engaged in manipulative trades during the closing auction window on August 13.

The aim was to manipulate the indicative equilibrium price of the BSE Sensex Index to their advantage in terms of options positions on the benchmark.

The 46-page order on Copthall and Mansi Share shows their trading in underlying securities during the closing auction impacted their expiry-day Sensex options positions.