SEBI clears about ₹1200cr IPOs from 3 firms this May
Business
SEBI just gave the green light to IPOs from Neolite ZKW Lightings, SS Retail, and Aspri Spirits.
Together, these companies are set to raise about ₹1,200 crore after getting SEBI's nod this May.
They'd all filed their plans back in December 2025.
IPOs include fresh equity and OFS
Neolite ZKW Lightings (which makes automotive lighting) wants to raise ₹600 crore (₹400 crore from new shares and ₹200 crore through an offer for sale) to build a new Tamil Nadu facility and pay off some debt.
SS Retail is aiming for ₹500 crore with a similar mix of fresh shares and OFS.
Aspri Spirits, known for importing premium alcohol brands like The Dalmore and Whyte & Mackay, is going for a ₹140 crore IPO with both fresh equity and an OFS of up to 50 lakh shares.