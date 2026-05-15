SEBI clears about ₹1200cr IPOs from 3 firms this May

IPOs include fresh equity and OFS

Neolite ZKW Lightings (which makes automotive lighting) wants to raise ₹600 crore (₹400 crore from new shares and ₹200 crore through an offer for sale) to build a new Tamil Nadu facility and pay off some debt.

SS Retail is aiming for ₹500 crore with a similar mix of fresh shares and OFS.

Aspri Spirits, known for importing premium alcohol brands like The Dalmore and Whyte & Mackay, is going for a ₹140 crore IPO with both fresh equity and an OFS of up to 50 lakh shares.