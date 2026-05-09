SEBI clears IPOs of Zepto, 5 other firms

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved the initial public offerings (IPOs) of six companies, including popular quick commerce player Zepto. The approval is a major boost for India's IPO pipeline, paving the way for one of the most anticipated new-age listings in 2026. The other five companies that received SEBI's nod are Dhoot Transmission, Horizon Industrial Parks, Hotel Polo Towers, Crystal Crop Protection, and Surgiwear.

Potential impact Proposed IPO could raise up to $1.3 billion Zepto's public market debut could raise up to $1.3 billion (about ₹11,000-12,000 crore), as per earlier reports. The company's proposed fundraising is expected to include a large fresh issue of about ₹11,000 crore and an offer-for-sale by early investors. If all goes according to plan, Zepto could become the youngest venture-backed Indian start-up to go public just four years after its inception.

Market competition Zepto's IPO to bolster its cash reserves The IPO comes at a crucial time for India's quick commerce battle, with Zepto taking on listed rivals Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart, as well as new entrants Flipkart Minutes and Amazon Now. The listing will also significantly bolster Zepto's war chest. As of late last year, the company had around ₹7,000 crore in cash compared to about ₹17,000-18,000 crore each with listed rivals Eternal and Swiggy.

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