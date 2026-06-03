SEBI confidential IPO route used by 39 firms in the past 12 months (June 2025-May 2026) Business Jun 03, 2026

SEBI's confidential IPO route is catching on: 39 companies have used it in the past 12 months (June 2025-May 2026).

This lets them submit their plans to SEBI without going public right away, so they can keep sensitive details like financials and business strategies private until just before launch.

It's a smart way for firms to test the waters without all eyes on them.