SEBI rolls out 3 IT platforms: What do they do?

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has launched three new information technology (IT) platforms. The initiatives, SUPCOMS, e-adjudication portal, and Cyber-Sec Audit Compliance (C-SAC), are aimed at improving communication, digitizing quasi-judicial proceedings, and strengthening cybersecurity oversight of SEBI-regulated entities. The launch was announced in a press release by the regulatory body.

Platform 1 SUPCOMS SUPCOMS is a single universal platform for communications. It replaces traditional email-centric interactions with SEBI and ensures all communications are easily accessible. The platform creates a robust institutional memory by centralizing all the official interactions with external entities, preventing fragmented communication and broken reply chains.

Platform 2 E-adjudication portal SEBI's e-adjudication portal is a next-generation platform that digitally enables quasi-judicial proceedings. It provides an alternate and transparent platform for all parties involved. The portal offers direct interaction with external entities, permitting them to access and download show cause notices, submit replies, and participate in proceedings through a dedicated online hearings module.

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