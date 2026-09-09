SEBI lifts trading ban after 2 firms repaid 2.96 cr
Business
SEBI just lifted its trading ban on Copthall Mauritius Investment Ltd. (a JPMorgan unit) and Mansi Share & Stock Broking.
Both firms paid back ₹2.96 crore after being accused of market manipulation during the BSE's closing auction last August.
SEBI probe continues, F&O paper planned
Even though they're back in action, SEBI's investigation isn't over yet: responses from both companies are under review, and more hearings are coming up.
This whole episode has put a spotlight on India's new auction-based system for setting closing prices, and SEBI now plans to release a discussion paper on determination of settlement price for futures and options contracts in light of the new mechanism.