SEBI opens noncash-settled nonagricultural commodity derivatives to FPIs in India

To keep risks low, FPIs trading in non-cash-settled non-agricultural commodity derivatives have to close out their trades before the delivery period kicks in (that's three days before contracts expire).

They also can't add new positions after that point.

Residual open positions before the start of the Tender Period can be devolved to the TM/TCM at the closing price or daily settlement price declared by the exchange on the day the positions are devolved, so FPIs don't have to worry about dealing with physical delivery hassles.