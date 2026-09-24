SEBI plans fixes to closing auction session after volatile expiries
Business
The Securities and Exchange Board of India, or SEBI, is looking to tweak how the stock market wraps up each day after noticing some wild price swings, especially on expiration days.
The current closing auction session (CAS), introduced on August 3, 2026, has actually made things bumpier for traders, so now SEBI wants to fix that.
SEBI fast-tracks derivatives settlement pricing
After asking for public input and has received about 3,500 responses, SEBI is fast-tracking updates to how settlement prices are decided for index and stock derivatives, inviting public comments by October 3.
Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey says the regulator wants to enforce the changes as fast as possible.